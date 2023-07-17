Home / India News / Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Punjab's Ludhiana, no casualty

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Punjab's Ludhiana, no casualty

On receiving information, around six to seven fire tenders rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, officials said

ANI
Representative image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Punjab's Ludhiana late on Sunday night.

On receiving information, around six to seven fire tenders rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out at Unistar Techno Plast near Jandiali village.

Fire officer Rajinder said that the fire was doused within an hour after the incident.

"No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident," he said, adding that the exact reason behind the fire is not known yet.

More details awaited.

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

