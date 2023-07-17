Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Punjab's Ludhiana, no casualty

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Punjab's Ludhiana late on Sunday night.

On receiving information, around six to seven fire tenders rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out at Unistar Techno Plast near Jandiali village.

Fire officer Rajinder said that the fire was doused within an hour after the incident.

"No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident," he said, adding that the exact reason behind the fire is not known yet.

More details awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, a massive fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCM building at Connaught Place, the officials said.

Upon receiving the information, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot and doused the fire.