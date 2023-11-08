64% Delhi-NCR residents do not support odd-even scheme: LocalCircles

Sixty-four per cent of residents of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) do not support the introduction of the odd-even scheme from November 13 to 20, a survey released by LocalCircles on Wednesday said. It added that 56 per cent of those surveyed oppose one or more exemptions in the scheme.

The Delhi government, earlier this week, announced that the scheme would be applicable in the national capital from next week. The odd-even scheme of the Delhi government is a traffic rationing measure, under which vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates.

The scheme was first implemented in 2016 for two weeks. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) asked the Delhi government whether the scheme had even succeeded. A bench on Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia called it "all optics".

The survey, which was based on 21,000 responses from Delhi-NCR, further highlighted that the majority of people were against one or more exemptions under the scheme. 56 per cent said two-wheelers should not be exempted from the scheme.

Another 44 per cent opposed the exemption for women who drive alone or with a child below the age of 12 years. Thirty-three per cent of the respondents said they were against the exemption given to private vehicles with school children in uniform (during school timings). Moreover, 44 per cent said they opposed the exception given to people with disabilities.

Twenty-two per cent of the respondents said they were against exemptions for electric vehicles.

"Some suggested that since the rule is just for one week, exemptions should be minimised to see full benefit," the report said.

"To really make a difference, there should be proper monitoring of vehicle traffic, vehicle conditions, fuel used, and proper regulation of what is permissible or not permissible throughout the year and not just for a week."