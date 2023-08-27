Home / India News / 675,000 potted foliage, flowering plants to adorn Delhi during G-20 Summit

After a preparatory meeting headed by the LG, directions were issued identifying agencies who would undertake this drive and they were tasked with procuring specific number of plants/pots

ANI
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Six months down the line when greening efforts along roads and avenues associated with the G-20 Summit started in the national capital, with Delhi LG, VK Saxena taking the initiative of greening the Sardar Patel Marg, 6.75 Lakh pots of flowering and foliage plants will adorn the 61 roads and venues associated with the Summit, an official statement said.

According to the statement, after a preparatory meeting headed by the LG, directions were issued identifying agencies who would undertake this drive and they were tasked with procuring specific number of plants/pots, preferably from their own nurseries.

This resulted in seamless coordination between 05 departments or agencies undertaking the procurement and placement of these potted plants, with LG personally monitoring the progress of work and inspecting different corridors in the last couple of months.

While the Forest Department and the Delhi Parks and Garden Society has placed 3.75 Lakh plants (1.25 foliage and 2.5 Lakh flowering), PWD has placed 50,000 (35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), DDA has placed 1 Lakh (85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), NDMC has placed 1 Lakh pots and MCD has placed 50,000 pots.

The statement said that while 4.05 Lakh potted foliage have already been placed along the 61 roads, the remaining potted flowering plants will be put up in the first week of September so that the plants are in full bloom during the duration of the G-20 Summit.

The major locations that have been beautified with potted plants include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat, ITPO, etc, added the statement.

