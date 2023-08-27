Home / India News / Prosecution pulled up for not submitting evidence in 2020 Delhi riots case

Prosecution pulled up for not submitting evidence in 2020 Delhi riots case

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala, hearing a case on Friday, said it was "unfortunate" that the prosecution was "befooling" the court

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A court here has pulled up the prosecution for not submitting a video pertaining to the identification of the accused in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala, hearing a case on Friday, said it was "unfortunate" that the prosecution was "befooling" the court. He also warned the investigating agency not to repeat such conduct in future.

The matter pertains to a case registered by the Dayalpur police station against Mohammed Farooq and others where the court had asked the prosecution to submit a video for identification of the accused.

It is unfortunate that till date, the Special Public Prosecutor and Sub-Inspector Rajiv (the Investigating Officer) have been befooling this court in the name of the pendency of this video and the report before FSL, without actually having any information in respect of the same. The same should not be repeated in future, the ASJ said in an order passed on Friday.

He said the prosecution's evidence in the case was stopped because of the absence of the video relied upon by the investigating agency to identify the accused.

Noting the reports submitted before the court, the ASJ said it was apparent that a mirror copy of the video was "yet to be prepared and obtained" from the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory).

There has not been any concrete action so far, but it is expected that at least now the Station House Officer (SHO) shall make his endeavour to get this mirror copy at the earliest possible time (from the FSL)..., he said.

In the last hearing on July 6, the court had underlined that the video was "relevant" for the present case.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on October 9.

Also Read

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits father-son duo of rioting, arson charges

Possibility cannot become evidence: Court acquits 3 in Delhi riots case

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges of murder, dacoity against six

PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted employees

Bilkis case: SC to hear pleas against early release of 11 convicts today

J'khand IMA demands implementation of Medical Protection Act, CEA amendment

Isro shares first observations from Vikram Lander's ChasSTE payload

Redressal of public grievances is UP govt's first priority: CM Adityanath

Defence minister likely to attend North Tech Symposium in Jammu next month

Flood situation in Assam turns grim again, 53,000 marooned in six districts

Topics :Communal clashesDelhiDelhi court

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story