Home / India News / 8 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro

8 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro

The exchange of fire started around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of Lalpania area of the district

Army, Soilder, Kathua
The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the operation. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eight Naxals were killed in an encounter with CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Monday morning, officials said.

The exchange of fire started around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of Lalpania area of the district, they said.

The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the operation in which eight Naxals were killed and an AK series rifle, three INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR), eight country-made guns and a pistol were seized, the officials said.

No injuries have been reported among the security personnel, they said.

The CoBRA is the special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ex-Karnataka DGP Om Prakash found murdered at home, wife detained for probe

JD Vance in India: US VP to visit Akshardham, Taj Mahal; complete itinerary

BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets former CEC, calls him a 'Muslim commissioner'

JD Vance in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for today; check routes to avoid

Sam Pitroda shares key insights of meetings with Rahul Gandhi in US

Topics :naxalismnaxalitesJharkhand

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story