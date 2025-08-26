ED raids premises linked to AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, others in PMLA case

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Around a dozen locations in the national capital are being searched by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The investigation against Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at premises linked to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Around a dozen locations in the national capital are being searched by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The investigation against Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the previous AAP government.

Further details are awaited.

 

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

