Congress suspends MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over sexual misconduct allegations

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was suspended from the primary membership of the party after it was satisfied that the information gathered about his "misconduct" towards women was correct.

He also said that if Mamkootathil is innocent, he should prove it.

A day after Mamkootathil, facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, was suspended from the primary membership of the party on Monday, Chennithala said the Congress will not tolerate activities that hurt the dignity of women.

"I don't know whether these allegations are correct or not, but the gathered information said this is correct. That is why we all advocated for strong action," Chennithala, who is abroad, told PTI in a telephonic interview.

Describing the party's decision against Mamkootathil as "bold and idealistic", which will help uphold the dignity and rights of women, the senior leader said there was consensus among the party leaders on the necessity of stringent action against the Palakkad MLA. He said the action was taken after discussions with the leaders in the party high command. Asked what the way forward is for Mamkootathil, against whom no FIR has been registered, Chennithala said: "If he is innocent, he should prove it. Then we can reconsider the decision which is taken. It is up to him." "The party has taken a very idealistic position in the case of Rahul. When the issue came up, the party asked him to resign as Youth Congress state president. Then he resigned. Later, some more revelations came. It was very serious. Then the party leaders, we all, collectively discussed and took a decision to suspend him from the primary membership of the party," he said.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) member said there was no petition, FIR or charge sheet against Mamkootathil, but the party acted after the details regarding his alleged misconduct towards women came into the public domain. "Then we thought that it is better to uphold the dignity of women and probity in public life. This is a bold decision we have taken. The party doesn't approve of this kind of activity," he said. He also challenged the CPI(M), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the BJP to take such a bold decision against leaders facing similar allegations in their parties. "I am asking the Chief Minister whether they will take action against the people who are chargesheeted and sitting in the Assembly. I don't think they will do that," he said.

Referring to the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against former BJP MP Brij Bhushan, Chennithala said he is still in the saffron party. "So we are totally different from the BJP and CPI(M) and our stand has been appreciated by party workers and the public at large," he said. KPCC president Sunny Joseph announced the disciplinary action against Mamkootathil on Monday in Kannur. He, however, rejected political opponents' demand for Mamkootathil's resignation as MLA. Joseph had also said the legislator had set a "model" by stepping down as Youth Congress state president without waiting for a formal complaint or a case being lodged.