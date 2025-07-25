Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Govt depts owe over Rs 63,000 crore in water bills to Delhi Jal Board

Govt depts owe over Rs 63,000 crore in water bills to Delhi Jal Board

Among the highest defaulters is the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) which owes ₹26,147 crore, followed by the Railways which has a pending water bills amounting of ₹21,530 crores

Parvesh Verma

"Water is a shared responsibility, and ensuring its uninterrupted supply requires collective effort. Resolving these financial bottlenecks will significantly strengthen our capacity to maintain and improve the city's water infrastructure," Verma said. (Photo: PTI)

Eighteen government departments, both central and state, owe the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) a staggering ₹63,019 crore in unpaid water bills, government officials said on Friday.

Mounting dues have contributed to a severe financial crisis at the city's water utility.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma had earlier raised the matter of the financial crisis faced by the board due to pending payments up to ₹1.42 lakh crore which includes commercial and domestic category consumers.

Among the highest defaulters is the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) which owes ₹26,147 crore, followed by the Railways which has a pending water bills amounting of ₹21,530 crores.

 

"The state health department owes ₹6,684 crore and the Delhi Police has a pending bill of ₹6,097 crore to DJB," a government document read.

In total, state departments owe around ₹33,295 crore and the central government departments have a pending bill of around ₹29,723 crore, bringing the total to₹ 63,019 crore in water bills, the document said.

"Water is a shared responsibility, and ensuring its uninterrupted supply requires collective effort. Resolving these financial bottlenecks will significantly strengthen our capacity to maintain and improve the city's water infrastructure," Verma said.

"We are committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure timely solutions in the best interest of every Delhi resident," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

