Women can now work night shifts in Delhi; check where else it's allowed

Women can now work night shifts in Delhi; check where else it's allowed

The move coming from Delhi government aims to promote gender inclusivity and ease of doing business, with strict safety and welfare norms

Delhi joins a growing list of Indian states, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, that have lifted restrictions on women working night shifts | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The Delhi government has officially permitted women to work night shifts across shops and commercial establishments, marking a major policy reform to enhance workplace inclusivity and employment flexibility. The decision, notified by the office of the Lieutenant Governor and issued through the Labour Department, amends key provisions of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.
 
Initially announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in July, the reform seeks to boost women’s participation in the workforce and strengthen Delhi’s ease-of-doing-business ecosystem. However, liquor outlets remain excluded from this relaxation.
 
Under the new order, women employees may work during night hours provided establishments comply with all prescribed safety, welfare, and labour law requirements. 
 

Key provisions for employers

  • Employers must ensure safe transportation and adequate security arrangements for all night-shift employees.
  • CCTV surveillance is mandatory within the premises; footage must be preserved for at least one month and produced when sought by authorities.
  • Written consent from women employees is required before assigning night shifts.
  • No employee can be compelled to work exclusively at night.
  • Working hours are limited to nine hours per day and 48 hours per week.
  • A break is mandatory after every five hours of continuous work.

The notification further mandates double wages for overtime, compensatory leave for work on national holidays, and entitlement to legal benefits such as minimum wages, provident fund (PF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), and bonuses. Every establishment must also constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to handle grievances related to workplace harassment.

Safety regulations to be strictly enforced

Employers are required to prominently display a copy of the notification at the entry or exit points of their establishments. Any entity seeking exemption under Sections 14, 15, or 16 of the Act must furnish business details and submit an online undertaking to the Labour Department confirming adherence to all safety and welfare conditions. 

Other states adopting similar reforms

Delhi joins a growing list of Indian states, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, that have lifted restrictions on women working night shifts. Odisha, for instance, expanded the permissible working hours and allowed women to work at night as part of its industrial reforms to promote ease of doing business. Jharkhand too has withdrawn its nightshift ban, requiring employers to take full responsibility for women’s safety and obtain their written consent.

Labour ministry sees move as gamechanger

According to the Union Labour Secretary, allowing women to work night shifts represents a “gamechanger” in improving gender balance and labour flexibility. Officials said the reform will not only help women access better-paying opportunities but also encourage industries such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, and IT to operate more efficiently with diverse staffing.
 
Experts believe Delhi’s move signals a progressive shift towards gender-inclusive labour practices, provided that enforcement mechanisms remain robust. Effective monitoring of safety norms, they say, will be key to ensuring that inclusivity does not compromise employee welfare.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

