Women can now work night shifts in Delhi; check where else it's allowed

The Delhi government has officially permitted women to work night shifts across shops and commercial establishments, marking a major policy reform to enhance workplace inclusivity and employment flexibility. The decision, notified by the office of the Lieutenant Governor and issued through the Labour Department, amends key provisions of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.
Initially announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in July, the reform seeks to boost women’s participation in the workforce and strengthen Delhi’s ease-of-doing-business ecosystem. However, liquor outlets remain excluded from this relaxation.
Under the new order, women employees may work during night hours provided establishments comply with all prescribed safety, welfare, and labour law requirements.
The notification further mandates double wages for overtime, compensatory leave for work on national holidays, and entitlement to legal benefits such as minimum wages, provident fund (PF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), and bonuses. Every establishment must also constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to handle grievances related to workplace harassment.
Safety regulations to be strictly enforced
Employers are required to prominently display a copy of the notification at the entry or exit points of their establishments. Any entity seeking exemption under Sections 14, 15, or 16 of the Act must furnish business details and submit an online undertaking to the Labour Department confirming adherence to all safety and welfare conditions.
Other states adopting similar reforms
Delhi joins a growing list of Indian states, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, that have lifted restrictions on women working night shifts. Odisha, for instance, expanded the permissible working hours and allowed women to work at night as part of its industrial reforms to promote ease of doing business. Jharkhand too has withdrawn its nightshift ban, requiring employers to take full responsibility for women’s safety and obtain their written consent.
Labour ministry sees move as gamechanger
According to the Union Labour Secretary, allowing women to work night shifts represents a “gamechanger” in improving gender balance and labour flexibility. Officials said the reform will not only help women access better-paying opportunities but also encourage industries such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, and IT to operate more efficiently with diverse staffing.
Experts believe Delhi’s move signals a progressive shift towards gender-inclusive labour practices, provided that enforcement mechanisms remain robust. Effective monitoring of safety norms, they say, will be key to ensuring that inclusivity does not compromise employee welfare.