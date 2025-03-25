Home / India News / Actor, karate legend Shihan Hussaini passes away at 60 due to leukemia

Actor, karate legend Shihan Hussaini passes away at 60 due to leukemia

Hussaini, affectionately known as Hu, was a sculptor, painter and an inspiration to hundreds of young minds in taking up martial arts and archery

Shihan Hussaini
While battling leukemia at the hospital, Hussaini donated his body to further medical research. Image: X@shihanhussaini
Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Actor, Karate legend and archery exponent Shihan Hussaini died in the wee hours of Tuesday after battling against blood cancer at a private hospital here, his family said.

Hussaini, affectionately known as Hu, was a sculptor, painter and an inspiration to hundreds of young minds in taking up martial arts and archery. He was 60. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

"I'm very sad to inform that HU has left us. HU will be at the High Command, his residence at Besant Nagar until evening. - Hussaini and family, kamana/mahima," the family members said on his Facebook account.

"With profound grief, The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT) announces the passing of Shihan Hussaini, the founding father of the association and its serving general secretary, at 1.45 am. He succumbed to blood cancer after a courageous battle, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the world of archery," spokesperson of TAAT, Ashwin Kumar Iyer, said.

While battling leukemia at the hospital, Hussaini donated his body to further medical research.

"The doctors will decide which organ could be harvested and thereafter hand over the body to his family," Iyer told PTI.

Also Read

CB-CID to probe attack on YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar's house, says DGP

Premium

Tamil Nadu's manufacturing lead rests on research and technology

Premium

Chennai to Coimbatore: How state is working to become India's GCC hub

Premium

Compare TN to other countries; our fight is up there, not here: T R B Rajaa

Premium

'Enablers of economic boom': Tamil Nadu govt bets on welfare schemes

His mortal remains will be kept at his home in Besant Nagar, the High Command, till 7 pm for his students and others to pay their last respects and later taken to his hometown Madurai for the last rites.

"Whoever is coming to HU's house to see his mortal remains, please come in your uniform (any colour is fine), if possible come with your bow and arrow to shoot a few arrows All archers will shoot a few arrows at 5 pm where HU will be administering the shooting through his mortal body. All karatekas, at 3 pm assemble with your Gi and you will perform katas, where HU will administer through his mortal body," the family appealed.

He was the driving force behind the establishment and growth of archery in Tamil Nadu. Through his relentless efforts, he transformed the sport from a niche pursuit into a thriving discipline, producing numerous champions who have represented the state and country with distinction, Iyer said.

Hussaini shot to fame through his achievements as Karate instructor.

This multi-faceted personality drew a blood' painting of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa after allowing 101 cars to be driven on his right hand and braking 5,000 tiles and 1,000 bricks in succession - a brazen attempt that won him many hearts.

He made his acting debut with Kamal Haasan's Punnagai Mannan in 1986 and then went on to be part of Rajinikanth 's Velaikaran.

He donned various roles in the films Bloodstone, Unnai Solli Kutramillai, Badri, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Chennai City Gangsters, and Vedan.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai Police issue notice to Kamra for 'derogatory' remarks against Shinde

LIVE: Freedom of speech is there, but there should be limit, says Shinde on Kamra jibe

Eknath Shinde says Kamra's remark driven by agenda: 'Job done for money'

T'gana tunnel collapse: Another body found, efforts underway to retrieve it

Manish Tewari files motion to discuss alleged aberrations in judiciary

Topics :Tamil NadumoviesLeukaemia

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story