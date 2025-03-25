Home / India News / Mumbai Police issue notice to Kamra for 'derogatory' remarks against Shinde

Mumbai Police issue notice to Kamra for 'derogatory' remarks against Shinde

Kamra has been asked to appear before the Khar police here in connection with the case registered against him, an official said

Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde
Kamra has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Shinde's political career | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said on Tuesday.

Kamra has been asked to appear before the Khar police here in connection with the case registered against him, an official said.

"We have issued an initial notice to Kamra as a probe has been started into the case against him," the official said without giving more details.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Shinde's political career in his show.

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Also Read

LIVE: Freedom of speech is there, but there should be limit, says Shinde on Kamra jibe

Eknath Shinde says Kamra's remark driven by agenda: 'Job done for money'

Comedian Kamra booked for comments on Shinde; 12 held for ransacking venue

Highlights: SC Collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer back to Allahabad HC amid cash row

Kunal Kamra row: As Habitat Studio shuts, a look at similar past attacks

Based on a complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.

The police have also registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located.

On Monday, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A local court granted them bail the same day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T'gana tunnel collapse: Another body found, efforts underway to retrieve it

CB-CID to probe attack on YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar's house, says DGP

Manish Tewari files motion to discuss alleged aberrations in judiciary

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to present Budget 2025-26 for national capital today

JPC on One Nation One Election to meet with AGI, Justice Patel today

Topics :Eknath ShindeKunal KamraMaharashtraMumbai police

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story