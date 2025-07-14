Monday, July 14, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Etihad advises Boeing 787 pilots to 'exercise caution' with fuel switches

Etihad advises Boeing 787 pilots to 'exercise caution' with fuel switches

Etihad Airways has directed pilots to handle Boeing 787 fuel switches with caution, following the US aviation safety regulator's reminder about its warning on unintentional switch lock disengagement

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways. Photo: Shutterstock

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has directed its pilots to “exercise caution” when handling the fuel control switches on Boeing 787 aircraft, according to a report by The Hindu. The airline has also instructed inspections of the switches’ locking mechanisms.
 
This follows the release of a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the fatal Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. The 15-page report provides insight into the sequence of events and engine function of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner involved in the incident.
 
Etihad issues cautionary advisory to pilots
 
The directive is reportedly in response to a recent communication from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reminding global aviation regulators of its 2018 advisory concerning the unintentional disengagement of the fuel control switch lock. Etihad’s internal bulletin instructs pilots to be vigilant when operating the fuel control switches or any other nearby controls, The Hindu reported.
 
 
The notice further advises crew to ensure that no loose items are placed on the pedestal area, as these could inadvertently shift the switches. The bulletin states that these measures are being implemented as a precaution while the official safety investigation involving another Boeing 787 operator remains ongoing.

Air India crash claimed 259 lives
 
The aircraft crashed into the hostel building of BJ Medical College, located near the airport perimeter, resulting in the deaths of 240 out of 241 passengers onboard. In addition, 19 people on the ground lost their lives. Only one passenger survived the accident.
 
Air India crash: Key findings from the preliminary report
 
The AAIB’s preliminary report outlines a sudden loss of power in both engines during flight. It also reveals the final cockpit exchange between the pilots of Air India Flight 171 moments before the crash on June 12.
 
One pilot is heard asking, “Why did you cut off fuel?” The co-pilot responds, “I did not do so.”
 
This exchange took place shortly after both engine fuel control switches shifted from ‘Run’ to ‘Cutoff’ at 13:38:42 IST, just after the aircraft had reached a speed of 180 knots.
 
Progress of the investigation
 
The AAIB has provided an update on the current status of the investigation:
 
-Wreckage documentation using drones has been completed.
 
-The wreckage has been moved to a secure facility near the airport.
 
-Both engines have been recovered and quarantined for further analysis.
 
-Critical aircraft components have been identified for detailed technical examination.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

