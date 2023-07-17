Home / India News / AI flight gets delayed after passenger's mobile phone charger malfunctions

AI flight gets delayed after passenger's mobile phone charger malfunctions

The flight AI 470 was delayed by at least an hour and later took off for Delhi, one of the officials said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Air India

Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Udaipur returned to the bay soon after push back on Monday due to an issue with the malfunctioning of a mobile phone charger of a passenger, according to officials.

The flight AI 470 was delayed by at least an hour and later took off for Delhi, one of the officials said.

An airline official said there was a malfunction of the mobile phone charger of a passenger.

Further, the airline official said the passenger noticed overheating of the mobile phone and alerted the cabin crew. Subsequently, the aircraft, which had pushed back, returned as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers.

However, an official at the Udaipur airport said there was apparently smoke onboard the aircraft following which it returned after pushback.

While the exact sequence of the development could not be immediately ascertained, reports claimed that there was an issue with a power bank of a passenger.

Air India Delhi Aviation airlines

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

