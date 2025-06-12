Ahmedabad Air India crash marks first fatal Boeing Dreamliner accident

An Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft—Flight AI-171—crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The aircraft, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, was carrying 242 people, including crew.

This marks the first-ever fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a long-haul aircraft known globally for its fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and comfortable passenger experience.

According to flight tracking service FlightAware, the plane departed at 1:55 pm—45 minutes behind its scheduled departure of 1:10 pm—and went down just minutes after take-off. Eyewitnesses near the crash site reported a loud explosion followed by thick plumes of black smoke. Visuals from the scene showed debris scattered around the Meghani Nagar area, near the airport. Emergency services, including local fire departments, ambulances, and NDRF teams, rushed to the site.

Air India confirmed the incident: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest." Union Minister of Civil Aviation also expressed shock and assured a swift response: "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he said.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s troubled history revisited The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is widely regarded as one of the most advanced aircraft in the skies today. Built with carbon fibre-reinforced composites, it boasts lower fuel burn, higher humidity levels, larger dimmable windows, and a quieter cabin. The 787-8 variant, introduced in 2009, typically seats 242 passengers and can fly over 13,500 kilometres. However, the aircraft has faced persistent technical and safety issues over the years. In 2013, the entire global fleet of Dreamliners was grounded after two separate incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires—one on a parked Japan Airlines 787 in Boston, and another mid-air emergency for All Nippon Airways in Japan. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suspended Dreamliner operations until Boeing redesigned the battery system.

Ongoing safety concerns and recent whistleblower testimony In 2024, Boeing came under renewed scrutiny after whistleblower Sam Salehpour—an engineer at the company—testified to the US Senate about structural concerns in the Dreamliner’s fuselage. He alleged that improper fastening and small gaps in assembly could lead to premature fatigue or structural failure. The FAA launched an investigation, which remains ongoing. The aircraft has also been linked to multiple technical faults in the past: - In March 2024, a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 experienced a sudden altitude drop mid-flight, injuring 50 passengers. A seat-switch malfunction in the cockpit was later identified as the cause.