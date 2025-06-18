Kalladka flyover springs leak, triggers memes on free car wash

Fifteen days after its inauguration, a flyover in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district developed a heavy water leak, becoming the subject of memes on social media associating it with a free car wash service.

Several users on X posted videos of a car below the Kalladka flyover being showered with rainwater. X users dubbed it a service station for a free car wash.

The Kalladka flyover, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was inaugurated on 2 June after nearly eight years of construction. However, the first rain exposed the quality of the flyover’s construction. The trolling pushed the authorities into action, and NHAI has reportedly started patchwork on the flyover.