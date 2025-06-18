Home / India News / Kalladka flyover springs leak, triggers memes on free car wash

Kalladka flyover springs leak, triggers memes on free car wash

Just 15 days after its inauguration, the Kalladka flyover became a viral meme as rainwater poured through cracks, giving passing cars an unexpected shower

Screengrab from the viral video posted on X
Screengrab from the viral video posted on X
Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:13 AM IST
Fifteen days after its inauguration, a flyover in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district developed a heavy water leak, becoming the subject of memes on social media associating it with a free car wash service.
 
Several users on X posted videos of a car below the Kalladka flyover being showered with rainwater. X users dubbed it a service station for a free car wash. 
 
The Kalladka flyover, constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was inaugurated on 2 June after nearly eight years of construction. However, the first rain exposed the quality of the flyover’s construction. The trolling pushed the authorities into action, and NHAI has reportedly started patchwork on the flyover.
 
The flyover was not completed, and only one side was opened to the public. KNR Constructions Limited is the contractor for the flyover, along with some sections between Bengaluru and Mangaluru on National Highway 75.
 
“Four-laning of Bangalore-Mangalore Section from km 270+270 (Periya Shanthi) to km 318+755 (Bantwal) including 6-lane flyover at Kalladka Town in km. 311 – km. 314 on NH-75 on EPC Basis in Karnataka,” the website of KNR Constructions Limited shows.
 
In the past few days, Karnataka has witnessed heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department issuing red alerts for several districts of the state.
   

flyoverNHAIKarnataka

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

