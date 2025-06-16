4 killed as 'drunk' car driver knocks down 2 motorbikes in Chhattisgarh

Four persons riding two motorcycles were killed after a speeding car crashed into their vehicles and then rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, police said on Monday.

The car driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was also injured in the accident which took place on Sunday night near Majhgawa village under Pendra police station limits, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Gangaram Gandharv (25), Ramavtar Gond (30), Bhupendra Gond (28) and Sanu Kevat (22), Additional Superintendent of Police Om Chandel said.

As per preliminary information, the victims were heading towards Pendra town on two motorcycles after celebrating Gangaram's birthday when the speeding car, which was going towards Marwahi, hit the two-wheelers head-on, he said.