Census to begin from March 1, 2027; Centre issues official notification

The Union Home Ministry on Monday officially announced that India’s next population census — the first since 2011 — will be conducted in two phases, starting October 1, 2026, and concluding with the second phase on March 1, 2027.

The upcoming census marks a historic shift, as it will be India’s first fully digital census, allowing residents to respond to questions online from the comfort of their homes.

Phase 1: Houselisting Operation

The first phase, known as the Houselisting Operation (HLO), will begin on October 1, 2026. During this phase, enumerators will collect detailed information on housing conditions, access to amenities, ownership of assets, and household income. This foundational data helps map infrastructure needs and living standards across the country.

What makes this phase unique is the introduction of digital self-enumeration, where households can choose to fill in the details themselves through an online portal — a first in India's census history. Phase 2: Population Enumeration The second phase, called the Population Enumeration (PE), will be carried out on March 1, 2027. This critical phase will record personal information such as age, gender, occupation, education, language, religion, and marital status for every individual residing in a household. Clears way for women’s reservation and delimitation The announcement of Census 2027 also clears the path for implementing the Women’s Reservation Bill and the delimitation exercise, both of which have been awaiting updated population data. In a significant development, caste enumeration will also be included in the census for the first time. This addition is expected to provide deeper insights into the country’s social structure and help guide targeted welfare schemes.