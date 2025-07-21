Air India Express cites safety, offers reschedule after flight cancellation

Air India Express on Monday regretted the inconvenience to passengers of a Delhi-bound flight that was cancelled due to a technical snag a day ago and said it prioritises the safety of operations.

The cancellation of the flight on the Ranchi-Delhi route caused a chaotic situation at the airport here on Sunday evening, and the passengers were seen arguing with the airline's staff about rescheduling.

The low-cost carrier said it offered all possible options to passengers, including complimentary rescheduling on preferred dates.

"One of our flights from Ranchi was cancelled shortly after boarding due to a technical issue. Guests have been offered options, including re-accommodation on the next available flight with a hotel stay, complimentary rescheduling to a preferred date, or cancellation with a full refund. We regret the inconvenience while prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations," a spokesperson of the airline said.