5 passengers, 2 crew fall ill on Air India flight, food poisoning suspected

A suspected case of food poisoning disrupted Air India ’s flight AI 130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai on Monday, leaving at least five passengers and two crew members ill mid-air, according to a report by The Times of India. Initially, it was reported that as many as 11 people, including six cabin crew members, had fallen ill. However, Air India clarified to The Hindustan Times that the number stood at seven — five passengers and two crew members. Passengers began experiencing symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, and general discomfort during various phases of the long-haul flight. Upon landing safely in Mumbai, two passengers and two crew members still reported feeling unwell. They were promptly taken to the airport’s medical facility for further evaluation and later discharged after receiving treatment.

Cause under investigation While the airline has yet to confirm the root cause, an internal source pointed toward food poisoning as the most likely explanation. The source added that while symptoms like dizziness can sometimes result from cabin depressurisation — which affects oxygen levels and usually triggers oxygen masks — there were no signs of such an event on this flight. “The absence of oxygen mask deployment suggests this was not a depressurisation issue,” the source told The Hindustan Times. “Food poisoning remains the primary suspect.” ALSO READ: Air India temporarily stops flights to Europe, 5 destinations in US, Canada The source also mentioned that the cockpit crew remained unaffected, likely because pilots are served their meals separately and after passengers, as a precautionary measure.