Home / India News / Air India flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal after technical snag

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal after technical snag

The airline said the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked without any incident

Air India, Indian airlines
The emergency landing was made following a suspected technical issue | Photo: Bloomberg
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 10:59 AM IST
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An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bhopal made a precautionary landing in Bhopal on April 26 following a suspected technical issue, the airline said.

In a statement, Air India said, "The crew operating flight AI633 from Mumbai to Bhopal on 26 April decided to make a precautionary landing at Bhopal due to a suspected technical issue as per standard operating procedure."

The airline further confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked without any incident. "The aircraft underwent checks while alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Air India also unveiled its first retrofitted, twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 (registered VT-ANT) on Sunday, marking the successful completion of a nose-to-tail cabin refresh of the first of 26 B787 aircraft, according to a press release.

The aircraft, which received comprehensive interior upgrades at Boeing's Modification Center in Victorville, California, was subsequently painted in Air India's striking new livery at AeroPro, an FAA Part-145 certified aircraft paint facility in San Bernardino, California.

As part of the retrofit, the aircraft interiors were completely reconfigured, transforming it from a two-class layout previously to a modern three-class configuration now with the installation of brand-new seats and an in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, and bringing the aircraft in line with Air India's latest widebody product standards, as seen on its new bespoke Boeing 787-9 inducted in January 2026.

The first B787 took close to 12,825 manhours over 45 days for the retrofit as teams progressed through a tightly choreographed workflow - from stripping out the legacy interiors to reconfiguring the cabins, installing new seats, carpets, and wall laminates, overhauling galleys and lavatories, and rigorously testing the new seating and cabin components.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Air IndiaAirlines snagAirline snags

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 10:59 AM IST

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