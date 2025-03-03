Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Seasonal Flu (H1N1) cases surge across India, Delhi records highest numbers

An Indian government report shows over 20,000 people infected with swine flu cases. Delhi recorded 3141 cases, the highest among all the states

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
The Indian government has released alarming data revealing a sharp rise in swine flu (H1N1) cases across the country. As of December 2024, the outbreak has infected approximately 20,414 people and led to 347 fatalities, highlighting growing public health concerns.
 
The national capital recorded the highest number of cases, i.e., 3,141, followed by Kerala with 2,846 cases, Maharashtra with 2,027 cases, Gujarat with 1,711 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,777 cases and Rajasthan with 1,149 cases. This number is expected to increase further in the coming days. 
 
The change in weather conditions and behavioural patterns make the environment favourable for viral respiratory pathogens like influenza A (H1N1, H3N2) and adenoviruses, etc.
 
An official who is familiar with the matter mentioned that the government is keeping a close eye on the matter. “The government is keeping a close watch on the rising influenza cases and monitoring the trend through its integrated Disease Surveillance Programme,” the official added.

Which state recorded the highest number of Swine Flu deaths?

Maharashtra is the worst affected state, where 71 people lost their lives, followed by Kerala (61), Gujarat (55), Punjab (48), Chhattisgarh (43) and Haryana (26).

Doctors warn against seasonal flu trends

Dr. Vikas Maurya, Head of the Respiratory Department at Fortis Hospital, highlighted the current surge in influenza cases in the past month. 
 
He stated that most of the patients visiting the OPD are experiencing viral fever with respiratory distress. He also stated that hospital admissions are currently manageable and that there is no need for ventilation support.

The influenza A (H1N1) and its subtype H3N2 aligns with India’s seasonal flu, which typically surges from January to March and again between August and October.

WHO data about seasonal influenza

The World Health Organization (WHO) shared a report mentioning that seasonal influenza affects around one billion people every year, with an estimated 3–5 million severe cases. Every year, 290,000 to 650,000 people lose their lives due to respiratory-related issues.
 
As the cases surge, health experts urge strict precautions, including vaccination, proper hygiene, and timely medical consultation to prevent complications.
First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

