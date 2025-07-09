Alia Bhatt's former secretary Vedika Shetty arrested for ₹76 lakh fraud

The Mumbai police have arrested Vedika Prakash Shetty, former secretary to actor Alia Bhatt, in a case of financial fraud involving ₹76 lakh. She was tracked down in Bengaluru and brought back to Mumbai for interrogation.

How the fraud was uncovered

According to a Hindustan Times report, Shetty misused her role at Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd - Alia Bhatt’s production house - to siphon funds from the company’s account to a friend’s, who in turn routed the money to her. The alleged fraud took place between 2022 and 2024.

Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt’s mother, lodged a complaint in January this year after spotting financial irregularities. A formal FIR was registered at Juhu Police Station, prompting a detailed probe.