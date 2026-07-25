All 18 Delhi Metro stations reopen after four days as CJP withdraws protest

All 18 Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi, which had remained shut due to security reasons, reopened on Saturday after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) withdrew its protest, ending four days of restrictions.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that all metro stations were now open and normal entry and exit had resumed.

The stations reopened after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, after which the CJP announced the withdrawal of its protest and demonstrators began dispersing from the Jantar Mantar area.

The stations that had remained closed over the past four days were Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi.