All-party delegation led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule arrives in Qatar

The all-party delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, arrived in Doha late on Saturday evening.

Ambassador of India to Qatar, Vipul, received the delegation members Supriya Sule, Anand Sharma, Rajeev Pratap Rudy and Anurag Thakur at the airport.

The delegation led by NCP MP Sule includes BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Singh Thakur, and V. Muraleedharan; Congress' Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma; TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu; AAP's Vikramjeet Singh Sahney; and former UN ambassador Syed Akbaruddin.

Earlier before leaving from India, Sule had emphasised the gravity of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, saying, "The way people were killed in Pahalgam, their family members will never forget that. Those wounds will never be healed."

Meanwhile, this all-party delegation aims to project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. During their outreach, they will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community.

India has selected 7 groups consisting of 8-9 members from various political parties to represent its stance of zero tolerance against terror and brief the representatives of other countries on Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the operation, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between the countries was announced.