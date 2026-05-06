Allahabad HC seeks comprehensive plan for crowd management in Mathura

Taking note of crowd-related disasters in Mathura during festivals, the Allahabad High Court has asked the district authorities as to whether a comprehensive plan for crowd and crisis management exists for the city.

Hearing a petition filed by Swami Shiv Swarupanand Ji Maharaj, Justice Vinod Diwakar has also sought details of the strategies and management principles in place for handling crowd-related disasters for sensitising stakeholders and for enhancing institutional capacity through training and awareness.

In 2022, a stampede-like situation occurred at the Banke Bihari temple during Janamasthami celebrations, leaving two dead and several others injured.

Maharaj has filed this petition against the state government as well as the Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA) contending that the authorities are undertaking demolition actions, which are arbitrary and discriminatory amounting to a case of "pick and choose".

He submitted that while demolition orders have been passed against 23 people for alleged unauthorised constructions, such demolition proceedings have been selectively executed only against the petitioner and certain others. The high court on Tuesday granted MVDA a final opportunity to file a comprehensive affidavit and sought details on the issue like the status and action taken by MVDA in respect of demolition proceedings concerning all 23 properties against whom demolition orders have been passed. It also sought the number and details of properties booked for unauthorised construction during the last five years and the policy framework, statutory guidelines, standard operating procedures, and administrative mechanisms adopted by the authority to regulate, prevent, and curb unauthorised constructions within its jurisdiction While expanding the scope of the petition, the high court noted that the heavy influx of devotees during festivals in Mathura led to dangerous overcrowding raising serious concerns regarding public safety at historically significant sites.

The high court observed that unauthorised constructions further aggravate the situation by obstructing rescue and emergency operations on such occasions. The court directed the Mathura district magistrate to disclose whether any expert body exists in the district for understanding crowd behaviour, coordination among stakeholders with clearly defined roles and responsibilities and methodologies adopted for effective crowd management. The court directed all officers concerned to specifically state whether any scientific studies, academic research, or institutional analyses have been conducted regarding the recent stampede-like incidents. Besides, the municipal commissioner and the senior superintendent of police of Mathura were directed to outline the measures taken to ensure the city remains safe and livable.