Alstom awards grants Rs 1.5 cr to 10 startups under sustainability program

Alstom India on Thursday said it has awarded a grant of Rs 1.5 crore to 10 startups that developed solutions in clean energy, shared mobility and multi-modal solutions as a part of its Sustainability Incubation Programme.

Accelerated by NSRCEL-IIMB (NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning), the selected startups will be able to use the grant funds to develop and deploy their solutions, the company said in a statement.

The statement said an expert jury, including innovation leaders from Alstom, screened over 200 applications and selected 20 startups for the incubation programme. Of these, 10 startups have been selected for grant support.

MetroRide, Evoride Motors Private Limited, Epick Bikes, The Energy Company, and Tadpole Projects are among the 10 startups for the grant support.