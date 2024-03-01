Always inspiring to meet with Modi, says Bill Gates. Here's what PM replied

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
PM Modi's reply to Bill Gates To this, Modi replied, saying, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."
Gates is on a visit to India at the moment as he seeks to gauge the progress of various projects undertaken in partnership with his non-profit organisation, the Gates Foundation. During his trip, he visited different cities to learn about India's growth story and the ongoing advancements made by the country in the field of digital public infrastructure, tackling urban poverty, and climate change issues, among others.
Gates addresses IIT Delhi He also addressed a gathering of students at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Thursday, where he encouraged them to leverage the technology for social good. "I am looking at India in a far broader way. I am lucky enough, through the work of the foundation, to look at innovators who can help with all kinds of problems…we need fantastic Indian innovation," Gates said.
Notably, Gates was also spotted in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, sipping popular Asian beverage tea at the stall of famous tea seller - Dolly Chaiwala.
