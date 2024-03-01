Home / India News / Always inspiring to meet with Modi, says Bill Gates. Here's what PM replied

Always inspiring to meet with Modi, says Bill Gates. Here's what PM replied

Bill Gates is on a visit to India at the moment as he seeks to gauge the progress of various projects undertaken in partnership by his non-profit organisation Gates Foundation

Bill Gates meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Nisha Anand New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:36 AM IST
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening as the duo held key talks on various topics across the sectors. Gates also shared a post on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), giving a sneak peek into their meeting, about which he said that it was always inspiring to meet the Indian PM.

"It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world," the billionaire wrote.

PM Modi's reply to Bill Gates
To this, Modi replied, saying, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."

Gates is on a visit to India at the moment as he seeks to gauge the progress of various projects undertaken in partnership with his non-profit organisation, the Gates Foundation. During his trip, he visited different cities to learn about India's growth story and the ongoing advancements made by the country in the field of digital public infrastructure, tackling urban poverty, and climate change issues, among others.

Gates addresses IIT Delhi
He also addressed a gathering of students at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Thursday, where he encouraged them to leverage the technology for social good. "I am looking at India in a far broader way. I am lucky enough, through the work of the foundation, to look at innovators who can help with all kinds of problems…we need fantastic Indian innovation," Gates said.

Notably, Gates was also spotted in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday, sipping popular Asian beverage tea at the stall of famous tea seller - Dolly Chaiwala.


He will also attend the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which will begin today in a Gujarat town called Jamnagar.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

