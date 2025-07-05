Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amarnath Yatra: 6,900 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp, move towards Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: 6,900 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp, move towards Kashmir

The fourth batch of 6,979 pilgrims -- 5,196 men, 1,427 women, 24 children, 331 sadhus and sadhvis and one transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

The yatra goes on as usual, albeit in tighter security, despite the April 22 Pahalgam attack (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Braving heavy rain, a fresh batch of over 6,900 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Saturday to pay a visit to the Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

About 30,000 pilgrims have prayed at the 3,880 metre-high cave shrine since July 3 when the 38-day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks in Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The fourth batch of 6,979 pilgrims -- 5,196 men, 1,427 women, 24 children, 331 sadhus and sadhvis and one transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys between 3.30 am and 4.05 am amid tight security, officials said.

 

While 4,226 pilgrims left in 161 vehicles for Nunwan base camp for the 48-kilometre traditional Pahalgam route, 2,753 pilgrims were headed for the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in 151 vehicles, they said.

With the fresh departure, a total of 24,528 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the Valley since Wednesday, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the yatra from here.

The yatra goes on as usual, albeit in tighter security, despite the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 men were gunned down.

The Bhagwati Nagar base camp has been put under a multi-tier security cover. More than 3.5 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far.

Thirty-four accommodation centres have been set up across Jammu, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are being issued to the pilgrims. Twelve counters have been set up for an on-the-spot registration of pilgrims.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amarnath yatra Amarnath pilgrims Amarnath shrine Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

