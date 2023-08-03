Home / India News / Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Dates, Timing and Items for Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Dates, Timing and Items for Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 will kick off tomorrow, August 5. Amazon Prime users can avail of the discounts 24 hours before others

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023

Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 will start on August 4, and the event will conclude on August 8. The sale will offer products from different categories, including smartphones, electronics, fashion and beauty essentials, groceries, appliances, TV, gadgets and much more at a discounted price.

The festive sale will offer many lucrative offers for the users, customers can get up to 60 per cent off on appliances, up to 50 to 80 per cent off on beauty essentials, 50 per cent off on grocery essentials and up to 70 per cent off on home, kitchen and outdoor products and more.

Benefits for Amazon Prime members
Amazon Prime users can avail of the discount in advance as the sale is live for them 24 hours before the other users. For prime users, the festival will begin at 12 pm on August 3. 

Bank offers on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023
The Freedom Festival is offering a 10 per cent immediate discount for State Bank of India (SBI) card holders.

Freedom Festival offers Smartphones
The Amazon festive sale is offering a 40 per cent discount on smartphones. Some of the smartphones on sale are Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Redmi 12, Razr 40 (Motorola), and more.

Amazon Festive sale offers on Laptops
The e-commerce giant is giving heavy discounts on laptops. The company is offering up to 75 per cent off on laptops, earbuds, and smartwatches.


Apple tablets and other tablet manufacturers offer the product up to 50 per cent discount. While smart TV can be available at a discount of up to 60 per cent.

Gaming products including Sony's PlayStation 5 can be offered at up to 50 per cent less than the market value. 

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

