Home / India News / Naxalism breathing its last, will uproot it by Mar 31, 2026: Amit Shah

Naxalism breathing its last, will uproot it by Mar 31, 2026: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared North Bastar's Abujhmarh Naxal-free; 170 Naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday

amit shah
nion Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering at the Extradition of Fugitives: Challenges and Strategies conference, in New Delhi. (@AmitShah via PTI Photo)(PTI10_16_2025_000088B)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday declared North Bastar’s Abujhmarh region Naxal-free and said the traces of Naxalism in South Bastar would be eliminated soon.
 
In a post on X, Shah said, "A landmark day in our battle against Naxalism. Today, 170 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh. Yesterday 27 had laid down their arms in the state. In Maharashtra, 61 returned to the mainstream, yesterday. In total, 258 battle-hardened left-wing extremists have abjured violence in the last two days."
 
  He urged the remaining Naxals to give up arms and reintegrate into society. “I appeal again to those who are still on the path of Naxalism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream,” Shah added.
 
The home minister said that the government is committed to uprooting Naxalism before March 31, 2026.
 
"Our policy is clear: those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will meet the wrath of our forces," he further said.
 

'All forms of safety is utmost importance to us'

 
Speaking at a conference on ‘Extradition of Fugitives: Challenges and Strategies’ organised by the CBI on Thursday, Shah said, “We all know that our country is moving forward with a positive and confident outlook in the world. As we progress, ensuring all forms of safety and security becomes of utmost importance to us. In India, we must have zero tolerance towards corruption, crime, and terrorism."   
 

27 Naxalites surrender in Sukma

 
Shah's comments come a day after 27 Naxalites, including 16 with a combined reward of ₹50 lakh on their heads, surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Wednesday. The development follows a major surrender in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, where senior Naxalite leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Bhupathi, along with 60 other cadres, laid down their arms, news agency PTI reported.
 
Among those who surrendered in Sukma were 10 women. They approached senior police officials and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to surrender. Each of the surrendered Naxalites received an initial assistance of ₹50,000 and will be rehabilitated further according to the government’s policy.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: PM Modi lays foundation for multiple projects worth Rs 13,430 crore in Andhra Pradesh

SC dismisses Telangana's plea against HC order on quota to Backward Classes

SC to hear PIL seeking ban on online gambling masquerading as e-sports

Why Narayana Murthy, wife declined to take part in Karnataka caste survey

AG approves contempt proceedings against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai

Topics :Amit ShahChhattisgarhNaxalsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story