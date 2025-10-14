61 Naxalites, including senior cadre Bhupati, surrender in Maharashtra

As many as 61 Naxalites, including senior cadre M Venugopal alias Bhupati, have surrendered before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Tuesday.
Bhupati was carrying a huge cash reward on his head, they said.
The Naxalites turned themselves in before the police late Monday night, an official said.
Those who surrendered included a member of the central committee and 10 members of a divisional committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the official said.
