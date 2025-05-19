Amit Shah launches development projects worth Rs 1,593 cr in Gujarat

Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha MP Amit Shah inaugurated the Pallav Bridge and laid the foundation stone for a total of 94 public-centric development projects valued at approximately Rs 1,593 crores in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha areas.

"I have lived in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad for 40 years. Seeing such a grand Pallav Bridge today fills my heart with joy," Shah said, according to an official release.

He further added that today, people have received the gift of over 1,550 development projects in a single day. He also lauded the leadership of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for this achievement.

Talking about global warming, Shah urged people to take the pledge of 'One Citizen, One Tree,' saying that if all the people do it, then the impact of global warming in Ahemdabad would be halved.

"Every society should commit to planting 15 to 50 trees. The AMC has pledged to plant 40 lakh trees in one year, and it has appealed to the citizens to join this initiative," Shah added.

He urged the youth of Ahmedabad, aged between 15 to 25, to plant and nurture trees under the Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative, as a way to express gratitude to their mother and repay their debt to Mother Earth.

While paying tribute to the civilians who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Union Minister lauded the Indian Army for delivering a strong and decisive response to the terrorists.

"After the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled his promise he made to the people of India, while addressing a rally in Bihar. Earlier, surgical strikes and air strikes were limited to PoK, but under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army crossed 100 kilometres inside the Pakistani border to neutralise terrorists," Shah said, as per the release.

The Union Minister further said that besides eliminating terrorists under Operation Sindoor, a major achievement was exposing Pakistan on the global stage.

"It is evident to the world that terrorist hideouts exist in Pakistan, which fosters terrorism. The resolute response to Pakistan was made possible by the bravery, preparedness, and striking capability of the Indian Armed Forces, along with the PM's strong political will," Amit Shah said.

"Today, youth across the globe are browsing the internet to learn about the BrahMos missile developed in India," Shah added.

Meanwhile, CM Bhupendra Patel also mentioned how development has been prioritised under the visionary leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah.

"The people of Ahmedabad have been gifted various development projects valued at Rs 1,593 crores, reflecting a steadfast commitment to integrate every individual, community, and area into the mainstream of development," CM Patel said.

Speaking further, the CM highlighted that the development politics initiated by the then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the gift to Ahmedabad's citizens on Sunday.

"Everyone is aware of Gujarat's situation before CM Modi took charge; there was no reliable electricity supply, and farmers used to plead for power during the harvest season. Narendra Modi has transformed Gujarat from those adverse conditions. Today, Gujarat enjoys a 24-hour electricity supply, a robust road network has been established across the state, and Narmada water is being supplied to Kutch," CM Patel said.

Multiple citizen-centric projects were inaugurated, along with a housing draw too. Citizen centric initatives worth Rs 394 crore, housing projects worth Rs 170 crores, Bridge projects at a cost of Rs 116 crores, Water supply and drainage projects totaling Rs 86 crores, Urban health centers, worker welfare centers, and Anganwadi projects worth Rs 17 crores, Garden and cultural projects costing Rs 5 crores were part of the multiple projects inaugurated.

The event, held at Pallav Chowk in Ahmedabad, was graced by CM Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma, and Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain.