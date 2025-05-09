Friday, May 09, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Amit Shah reviews security along Indo-Pak border, airports with officials

Amit Shah reviews security along Indo-Pak border, airports with officials

The meeting came hours after the Border Security Force said it has foiled an infiltration bid from across the International Border in Jammu, killing at least seven terrorists

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Pahalgam

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the prevailing situation along India's border with Pakistan and airports in the country. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the prevailing situation along India's border with Pakistan and airports in the country amid the military conflict between the two countries, sources said.

The meeting came hours after the Border Security Force said it has foiled an infiltration bid from across the International Border in Jammu, killing at least seven terrorists and destroying a Pakistan Rangers post.

Apart from reviewing the security situation along the India-Pakistan border, Shah also took stock of the steps taken to beef up security at airports across the country, the sources said. 

While the BSF guards the India-Pakistan border, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protects the airports in the country, Metro networks and other vital installations.

 

Those who attended the meeting included Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Directors General of the BSF, CISF and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

There has been heightened tension between India and Pakistan following India's strike on multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday and Pakistan's attempts to hit Indian military sites on Thursday, which were thwarted by the Indian armed forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ANI vs Wikipedia

Supreme Court rules in favour of Wikipedia, scraps ANI page takedown order

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

