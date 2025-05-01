'No one will be spared': Shah vows retribution for Pahalgam terror attack

Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the Indian government would relentlessly pursue every individual responsible for the massacre that left at least 26 people dead and several others injured. In his first public address since the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, Union Home Ministeron Thursday asserted that the Indian government would relentlessly pursue every individual responsible for the massacre that left at least 26 people dead and several others injured. Reaffirming the government's tough stance on terrorism, Shah declared that eradicating terrorism from India remains a firm objective of the Narendra Modi-led administration. Shah was speaking at a ceremony in New Delhi to unveil a statue of Assamese Bodo leader Bodofa Upendranath Brahma and rename a road in his honour. ALSO READ: Pahalgam attack: India shuts airspace to Pakistan from Apr 30 to May 23 “Don’t think that you have won by killing 26 people. Every one of you will be made answerable... If someone, by doing a cowardly attack, thinks that it is their big victory, then understand one thing, this is the Narendra Modi government, no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished,” he said.

Paying homage to the victims, Shah added, "I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. This is not just the sorrow of their families, but a shared grief felt by the entire nation. I want to assure everyone that under PM Modi's leadership, India maintains a strict zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism. If the perpetrators believe they have won, they are gravely mistaken. We will exact retribution for every loss. Terrorism will not be allowed to survive in any part of the country and will be eliminated from its roots. Today, the global community stands with India in its battle against terrorism."

Pahalgam attack: Govt promises unwavering stand on terror Speaking on the campaign against Left Wing extremism, Shah said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have given a strong reply to everything, be it the North East, the areas of Left Wing Extremism or the shadow of terrorism in Kashmir.” ALSO READ: From Hania to Mahira, Instagram accounts of Pak celebs blocked in India Notably, following the terror assault on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, Shah promptly travelled to Srinagar. A day later, he met with the bereaved families, expressed his condolences, and laid wreaths on the victims’ bodies. At the time, he asserted that the "culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared".

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the incident during a public gathering in Madhubani, Bihar — his first statement on the attack. He issued a stern warning, saying, “We will go to the ends of the earth to find the perpetrators."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also echoed this uncompromising position, saying the government would deliver a “loud and clear" response. His comments came during a media interaction the day after the attack.