Home / India News / Amit Shah to chair meet with CMs of Northeast states to review BNS rollout

Amit Shah to chair meet with CMs of Northeast states to review BNS rollout

Shah spent the Saturday night in Mizoram where he attended a programme of the Assam Rifles

Amit Shah, Home Minister
He will start the day with a visit to Kokrajhar where is scheduled to address the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with chief ministers of the Northeastern states on Sunday to review the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in the region, officials said.

Shah spent the Saturday night in Mizoram where he attended a programme of the Assam Rifles.

He will start the day with a visit to Kokrajhar where is scheduled to address the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

ABSU was a signatory to the historic Bodo Peace Accord, which was signed five years ago.

Shah will reach Guwahati in the afternoon to chair the meeting with the CMs of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim. It was not immediately known who would represent Manipur in the meeting with the state being under the President's rule following the resignation of CM N Biren Singh last month.

A presentation by each state will be given at the meeting on the progress made in the implementation of the BNS so far, they said.

Also Read

Congress didn't allow peace in Assam, PM Modi restored it: Amit Shah

Premium

State of the police: Situations vacant, from West Bengal to Mizoram

Kuki-Zo Council ends shutdown in Manipur, opposes free movement plan

Amit Shah to begin three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram on Friday: Himanta

Budget session set for 'EPIC' showdown; Budget, Waqf bill govt's priority

Shah will leave for New Delhi in the night, concluding his trip to the region.

He had arrived in Assam on Friday night, and on Saturday he inaugurated the upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat before flying to Mizoram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AR Rahman admitted to Chennai hospital after complaining of chest pain

LIVE: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abu Qatal, mastermind of Rajouri attack, shot dead in Pakistan

Health minister urges precautions as IMD issues heatwave warning for K'taka

Tripura to boost nursing education for global opportunities: CM Manik Saha

Security forces conduct operations in Manipur, recover arms and ammunition

Topics :Amit ShahHome MinistryNortheast Indianortheast

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story