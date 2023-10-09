Home / India News / Amit Shah to chair review meeting of Vishwakarma scheme with BJP leaders

Amit Shah to chair review meeting of Vishwakarma scheme with BJP leaders

Earlier last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme aimed at benefitting traditional artisans and craftspeople

ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a review meeting of the Vishwakarma scheme in the national capital with the BJP leaders on Monday.

BJP leaders arrived at the BJP Central Office Extension to attend a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Vishwakarma Samaj people.

"Amit Shah will review the preparation regarding this scheme. He will assign and make a team to implement this scheme in a proper way. The focus will be on registration, training, implementation etc. To date, 2 lakh Viswakarma people have registered. Another 30 lakh people are expected to register under this scheme in five years. Every year six lakh registrations will be done," a party source told ANI.

Earlier last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme aimed at benefitting traditional artisans and craftspeople.

PM Vishwakarma will be fully funded by the Union Government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore. The artists will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma. These include Carpenter; Boat Maker; Armourer; Blacksmith; Hammer and Tool Kit Maker; Locksmith; Goldsmith; Potter; Sculptor, Stone breaker; Cobbler (Shoesmith/ Footwear artisan); Mason (Rajmistri); Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver; Doll and Toy Maker (Traditional); Barber; Garland maker; Washerman; Tailor; and Fishing Net Maker.

The Scheme envisages provisioning of several benefits to the artisans and crafts persons. Artisand and craftspeople will be recognised through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card. Basic Training of 5-7 days and Advanced Training of 15 days or more, with a stipend of Rs. 500 per day will be provided.

Beneficiaries will get collateral free 'Enterprise Development Loans' of upto Rs. 3 lakh in two tranches of Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh with tenures of 18 months and 30 months, respectively, at a concessional rate of interest fixed at 5%, with Government of India subvention to the extent of 8%.

Marketing support will be provided to the artisans and craftspeople in the form of quality certification, branding, onboarding on e-commerce platforms such as GeM, advertising, publicity and other marketing activities to improve linkage to value chain.

Enrolment of beneficiaries shall be done through Common Service Centres with Aadhaar-based biometric authentication on PM Vishwakarma portal.

Also Read

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah to chair meeting of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir core group today

10 Bajrang Dal activists including women injured in Hazaribag stone-pelting

Shah Rukh Khan given Y+ security cover after death threats from gangsters

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover amid threats

Goa govt makes it mandatory for shacks to sell its staple 'fish curry-rice'

EC to announce schedule for Assembly polls in five states this noon

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra Modiwelfare schemes

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story