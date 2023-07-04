Home / India News / Andaman & Nicobar tribal body against Schedule Tribe hirings from outside

A tribal organisation of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has objected to the local administration's decision to allow Schedule Tribe (ST) people from other states to apply for government jobs

Press Trust of India Port Blair
A tribal organisation of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has objected to the local administration's decision to allow Schedule Tribe (ST) people from other states to apply for government jobs in the archipelago, asserting that it goes against the norms.

Chairman of the Tribal Council of Car Nicobar, Lionald Nicomed, claimed that as per the Scheduled Tribe Gazette notification of the Government of India, people belonging to only six local tribes are eligible for applying for recruitment under the ST category in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A senior Congress leader also said that allowing ST people from outside violates a Supreme Court order.

Many candidates from outside have applied for government posts. This is highly objectionable, Chairman of the Tribal Council of Car Nicobar, Lionald Nicomed, told PTI.

Car Nicobar is the northernmost part of the Nicobar group of islands.

Nicomed also wrote a letter to Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi, requesting him to intervene in the matter.

The Tribal Council and the entire Tribal Community of these Islands are disturbed with the ongoing recruitment process for which the qualified Scheduled Tribes candidates from these Islands are directly deprived of their legitimate rights, he said in the letter.

TSG Bhasker, the Campaign Committee Chairman of the Congress in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has also raised objections against the recruitment drive involving ST candidates from other states.

There is a 2013 Supreme Court order clearly stating that only six tribes belonging to Andaman and Nicobar Islands can apply for various government posts in the archipelago. Also, no OBC candidates from other states can apply for posts reserved for OBC candidates here, he said.

Bhasker said the Congress demands removal of all mainland candidates who have applied for ST and OBC posts in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 

