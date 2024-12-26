Andhra CM meets PM, discusses state's financial challenges, seeks support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and sought financial assistance for key state projects and discussed the planned ArcelorMittal steel plant.

During the 45-minute meeting, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief thanked Modi for extending financial support for the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project and the Amaravathi capital city development. He reported that work on both projects has resumed, an official statement said.

Naidu highlighted financial challenges faced by the state, including the previous government's diversion of funds from 94 centrally-sponsored schemes, of which 74 have now been relaunched.

He requested special assistance, noting that the previous administration had depleted five years worth of revenue deficit grants in three years.

Regarding the upcoming ArcelorMittal steel plant, Naidu requested central assistance for raw material supply and expedited clearances.

The chief minister presented the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 document, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat program. He also detailed plans for the upcoming foundation stone laying ceremonies and project inaugurations.

Later, Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the state's financial situation and seek release of funds under various heads.

State Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav and Union ministers Kinjerapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Srinivasa Varma were present along with party MPs.

Earlier, Naidu attended the birth centenary celebrations of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and participated in an NDA meeting at BJP president JP Nadda's residence.

The chief minister also held talks with Steel Minister H S Kumaraswamy and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.