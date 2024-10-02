CM Pushkar Dhami pays tribute to martyrs of Uttarakhand state movement

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid tribute to martyrs of the Uttarakhand state movement by offering flowers to their picture in the holy memory of the martyrs of the Uttarakhand state movement at Shaheed Sthal Kachhari, Dehradun. The Chief Minister, while paying homage to all the state movement activists who sacrificed their lives for the attainment of Uttarakhand state, said that they had many dreams for the state. He claimed that the state government is continuously working towards creating the state of Uttarakhand as per their dreams. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He further stated that rapid work is being done in every field towards making Uttarakhand the ideal state of the country.

He stressed that the state government is making continuous efforts to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand, adding that the state is being developed as per the public expectations.

CM Dhami also shared the photos of the event on social media platform X and wrote, "My heartfelt salute to those...whose sacrifice and struggle gave us this state!"

"On the 30th anniversary of the Rampur Tiraha firing incident, pay homage to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand state formation movement by offering floral tributes at the Martyr's Sthal Kachahri in Dehradun. The heroic and courageous life stories of the martyred state agitators will always inspire us to serve the state," added CM Dhami in his post on X.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary. He also paid homage to the second Prime Minister of the country, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his 120th birth anniversary.

More From This Section

On October 1, I=in his message issued on the eve of the anniversary of the Muzaffarnagar incident (Rampur Tiraha firing case), the Chief Minister said that the sacrifice of the martyrs of the state movement will always be remembered.T

he Chief Minister said, "Uttarakhand became a separate state as a result of the sacrifice and struggle of the state agitators and government is continuously working for the development of the state following the dreams of the state agitators."

"To make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand, the state government is working rapidly in every field. To make the state of Uttarakhand the ideal state of the country, we all have to work together so that the all-round development of the state can be done following the dreams of the martyrs of the state movement," he added.

On 28 August 2000, then President of India, K R Narayanan, approved the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Bill and then it turned into an Act on 9 November 2000, the new state Uttaranchal came into existence as the 27th state of India now known as Uttarakhand.