Andhra Guv promulgates ordinance for Rs 1.3 trn Vote-on-Account budget

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has promulgated an ordinance approving a Vote-on-Account budget for the state for a sum of Rs 1.3 trillion for four months. The Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account No. 2) Ordinance, 2024 came into force and enables the state government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of the state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It is necessary that a grant in advance be made in respect to the estimated expenditure for further (4) months of the financial year 2024 25, said the ordinance shared on Thursday. As the Andhra Pradesh Legislature is not in session now, the Governor was convinced that circumstances make it necessary to take immediate action in the form of an ordinance under clause (1) of Article 213 of the Constitution of India.

According to the ordinance, the southern state is going for a Vote-on-Account budget for another four months as the new government has come to power and the Finance Department in coordination with other departments is finalising the liabilities and resources in due coordination with revenue-earning departments.

Consequently, the regular budget presentation requires some more time.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently announced in the Assembly that the state will present the regular budget after two months' as Andhra Pradesh is beset with financial constraints'.

In view of the general elections in May, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government had presented a Vote-on-Account budget in February for four months from April to July.

Under the new Vote-on-Account budget, allocations were made for various departments, which also included welfare and capital expenditure.