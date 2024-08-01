Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Andhra Guv promulgates ordinance for Rs 1.3 trn Vote-on-Account budget

Andhra Guv promulgates ordinance for Rs 1.3 trn Vote-on-Account budget

The Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account No. 2) Ordinance, 2024 came into force and enables the state government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of the state

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offers prayer at the Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has promulgated an ordinance approving a Vote-on-Account budget for the state for a sum of Rs 1.3 trillion for four months.

The Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account No. 2) Ordinance, 2024 came into force and enables the state government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of the state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is necessary that a grant in advance be made in respect to the estimated expenditure for further (4) months of the financial year 2024 25, said the ordinance shared on Thursday.

As the Andhra Pradesh Legislature is not in session now, the Governor was convinced that circumstances make it necessary to take immediate action in the form of an ordinance under clause (1) of Article 213 of the Constitution of India.

According to the ordinance, the southern state is going for a Vote-on-Account budget for another four months as the new government has come to power and the Finance Department in coordination with other departments is finalising the liabilities and resources in due coordination with revenue-earning departments.

Consequently, the regular budget presentation requires some more time.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Supreme Court allows sub-classification of SC, ST for reservation

Parliament LIVE: RJD, Congress MPS protest inside Parliament over Bihar quota issue

Kerala landslides: Autopsy count mounts as doctors battle to save survivors

Delhi private and govt schools to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall

Rs 971 crore Parliament building faces leaks due to heavy rains in Delhi

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently announced in the Assembly that the state will present the regular budget after two months' as Andhra Pradesh is beset with financial constraints'.

In view of the general elections in May, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government had presented a Vote-on-Account budget in February for four months from April to July.

Under the new Vote-on-Account budget, allocations were made for various departments, which also included welfare and capital expenditure.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India has overcome after-effects of pandemic with capex push: FM Sitharaman

Premium

Purvodaya scheme for 5 states: Will the sun finally shine on the east?

Andhra govt deletes Jagan's name from education-focused welfare schemes

Premium

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar package likely to cost Rs 20-30K crore to Centre

Premium

Andhra needs a little bit of hand-holding for next few years: Nara Lokesh

Topics :Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentBudget 2024Budget and Economy

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story