Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kerala landslides: Autopsy count mounts as doctors battle to save survivors

Kerala landslides: Autopsy count mounts as doctors battle to save survivors

She explained that autopsies have been performed on bodies that were swept away by the river and recovered from the Pothukal area in Malappuram district

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad
Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, are working round the clock in Kerala's landslide-affected Wayanad, grappling with a distressing situation that involves providing critical care to severely injured survivors and performing autopsies on the remains of victims claimed by the catastrophic event.

"Until 7 am today, we have completed 256 autopsies, which include body parts as well. So, it's not 256 full bodies, but also includes body parts. We have handed over 154 bodies to the district administration," said State Health Minister Veena George.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She explained that autopsies have been performed on bodies that were swept away by the river and recovered from the Pothukal area in Malappuram district.

Speaking about the traumatic situations faced by health workers, the minister revealed that over 100 autopsies were performed on Wednesday night.

"It's quite unfortunate. Last night, we performed 112 autopsies, I think. I saw a health worker there, and she was crying. She hadn't gone home the previous day and was staying back.

"I asked her why, and she said she was in charge of this particular area. She said, 'I can't go home; I have to be here because my people are coming,'" George said.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Supreme Court allows sub-classification of SC, ST for reservation

Parliament LIVE: Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act, 2005

Delhi private and govt schools to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall

Rs 971 crore Parliament building faces leaks due to heavy rains in Delhi

Sunderbans tigers count to rise in conducive habitat with no threat

The Health department has set up a temporary hospital in the landslide-hit area.

"Our nearest hospital is the public healthcare centre, which has facilities for autopsies and inquests. We have also deployed teams from other districts to assist with autopsies," she added.

The minister noted that the private sector has also contributed by sending teams with doctors, nurses, and other workers.

"They have also sent medicines. We currently have a few patients in the ICU, and some are in critical condition. We have shifted a child who inhaled mud to an advanced medical facility in Kozhikode," she said.

Anticipating an outbreak of contagious diseases in the aftermath of the calamity, the minister stated that measures have been taken to prevent them.

She said that, in addition to the newly established temporary hospital, treatments are being provided in various hospitals across the district, including both government and private facilities, and "our team is offering wonderful support.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Search ops underway at Mundakkai, number of missing unknown: Minister

100 bodies recovered: Major General VT Mathew on Wayanad landslide

Kerala landslides: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to chair all-party meet in Wayanad

Kerala expects heavy rains in next few days, IMD issues alert

Heavy rains prompt warnings, travel bans in many Kerala districts

Topics :Pinarayi Vijayankerala floodslandslideKerala government

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story