Massive landslide hits Devprayag, two injured as houses collapse

A massive landslide struck the Devprayag region of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Monday, causing portions of residential structures to collapse and leaving at least two people injured, police officials said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lokeshwar Singh, large boulders and debris fell onto homes following the landslide.

He said, "There has been a massive landslide in the Devprayag area, and the walls of some houses have collapsed due to the falling of huge stones. Two people have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital."

SSP Singh informed that two people sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. "Their condition is stable. Rescue operations are underway," he added.