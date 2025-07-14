Home / India News / Massive landslide hits Devprayag, two injured as houses collapse

Massive landslide hits Devprayag, two injured as houses collapse

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lokeshwar Singh, large boulders and debris fell onto homes following the landslide

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide
SSP Singh informed that two people sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. "Their condition is stable. Rescue operations are underway," he added.
ANI
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:40 PM IST
A massive landslide struck the Devprayag region of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Monday, causing portions of residential structures to collapse and leaving at least two people injured, police officials said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lokeshwar Singh, large boulders and debris fell onto homes following the landslide.

He said, "There has been a massive landslide in the Devprayag area, and the walls of some houses have collapsed due to the falling of huge stones. Two people have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital."

SSP Singh informed that two people sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. "Their condition is stable. Rescue operations are underway," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :landslideNatural DisastersUttarakhand

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

