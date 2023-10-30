Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

In a train incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at least 13 people lost their lives. The collision happened between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train. This accident caused the derailment of at least three coaches.

The tragic collision reportedly killed at least 13 people and injured 50 others. Due to the accident, train services were impacted significantly. The Indian railways have cancelled as many as 33 trains and diverted 15 as of now.

List of cancelled or diverted trains Cancelled Trains list 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur on 30.10.2023

08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023

08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special from Palasa on 30.10.2023.

22819 Bhubaneswar- Visakhapatnam Intercity Express leaving Bhubaneswar on 30.10.2023.

22820 Visakhapatnam- Bhubaneswar Intercity Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023.

07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023

07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Palasa on 30.10.2023

08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023.

08584 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam express leaving Tirupati on 31.10.2023.

18525 Brahmapur- Visakhapatnam Express leaving Brahmapur on 30.10.2023.

22860 MGR Chennai Central- Puri Express leaving MGR Chennai Central on 30.10.2023.

17244 Rayagada-Guntur express leaving Rayagada on 30.10.2023.

17240 Visakhapatnam- Guntur- Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 31.10.2023.

18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur express leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023.

18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023.

08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special from Palasa on 29.10.2023.

22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express from Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023.

22809 Paradeep-Visakhapatnam Express from Paradeep on 30.10.2023.

18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba on 30.10.2023.

08503 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Passenger from Rayagada on 30.10.2023.

07469 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Special from Vizianagaram on 30.10.2023.

08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special from Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023.

08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from Gunupur on 30.10.2023.



Some of the diverted trains are:

03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Special that left Barauni on 28.10.2023.

18189 Tata-Ernakulam Express that left from Tata on 29.10.2023.

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express that left Bhubaneswar on 29.10.2023.

12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express that left from Howrah on 29.10.2023.

12245 Howrah-Bangalore Express that left from Howrah on 29.10.2023.

13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad on 29.10.2023.

12835 Hatia-Bangalore Express from Hatia on 29.10.2023.

22808 Chennai-Santragachi Express from Chennai on 29.10.2023.

18046 Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express from Hyderabad on 29.10.2023.

18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express from Shalimar on 29.10.2023.

22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express from Santragachi on 29.10.2023.

12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express from Shalimar on 29.10.2023.

12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandel Express from Chennai on 29.10.2023.

List of trains that have been short-terminated

20809 Sambalpur- Nanded on 29.10.2023 is short terminated.

17479 Puri-Tirupati express on 29.10.2023 is short-terminated.

07468 Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram train on 29.10.2023 is short-terminated.

11019 CST Mumbai- Bhubaneswar Konark express on 28.10.2023 is short terminated.

11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai was Short terminated at Visakhapatnam.



