Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

List of cancelled or diverted trains
Cancelled Trains list
- 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur on 30.10.2023
- 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023
- 08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special from Palasa on 30.10.2023.
- 22819 Bhubaneswar- Visakhapatnam Intercity Express leaving Bhubaneswar on 30.10.2023.
- 22820 Visakhapatnam- Bhubaneswar Intercity Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023.
- 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023
- 07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Palasa on 30.10.2023
- 08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023.
- 08584 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam express leaving Tirupati on 31.10.2023.
- 18525 Brahmapur- Visakhapatnam Express leaving Brahmapur on 30.10.2023.
- 22860 MGR Chennai Central- Puri Express leaving MGR Chennai Central on 30.10.2023.
- 17244 Rayagada-Guntur express leaving Rayagada on 30.10.2023.
- 17240 Visakhapatnam- Guntur- Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 31.10.2023.
- 18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur express leaving Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023.
- 18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023.
- 08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special from Palasa on 29.10.2023.
- 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express from Visakhapatnam on 29.10.2023.
- 22809 Paradeep-Visakhapatnam Express from Paradeep on 30.10.2023.
- 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba on 30.10.2023.
- 08503 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Passenger from Rayagada on 30.10.2023.
- 07469 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Special from Vizianagaram on 30.10.2023.
- 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special from Visakhapatnam on 30.10.2023.
- 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from Gunupur on 30.10.2023.
Some of the diverted trains are:
- 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Special that left Barauni on 28.10.2023.
- 18189 Tata-Ernakulam Express that left from Tata on 29.10.2023.
- 11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express that left Bhubaneswar on 29.10.2023.
- 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express that left from Howrah on 29.10.2023.
- 12245 Howrah-Bangalore Express that left from Howrah on 29.10.2023.
- 13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad on 29.10.2023.
- 12835 Hatia-Bangalore Express from Hatia on 29.10.2023.
- 22808 Chennai-Santragachi Express from Chennai on 29.10.2023.
- 18046 Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express from Hyderabad on 29.10.2023.
- 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express from Shalimar on 29.10.2023.
- 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express from Santragachi on 29.10.2023.
- 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express from Shalimar on 29.10.2023.
- 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandel Express from Chennai on 29.10.2023.
List of trains that have been short-terminated
- 20809 Sambalpur- Nanded on 29.10.2023 is short terminated.
- 17479 Puri-Tirupati express on 29.10.2023 is short-terminated.
- 07468 Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram train on 29.10.2023 is short-terminated.
- 11019 CST Mumbai- Bhubaneswar Konark express on 28.10.2023 is short terminated.
- 11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai was Short terminated at Visakhapatnam.
