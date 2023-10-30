close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Andhra train accident: Vaishnaw speaks with CM, updates him on situation

The CMO Office further said that the government will provide Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured in the accident

train collision

"In case of death of people from other states, Rs 2 lakh each will be provided as compensation for bereaved families and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured," the CMO Office posted on X | Photo: ANI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav spoke with Chief Minister YS Jagan on Sunday evening and briefed him about the steps being taken to "help" the victims of the Andhra train accident, Andhra CMO Office informed.
The CMO Office further said that the government will provide Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured in the accident.
"In case of death of people from other states, Rs 2 lakh each will be provided as compensation for bereaved families and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured," the CMO Office posted on X.
Andhra Pradesh CM expressed deep shock over the Kantakapalli train accident incident in Vizianagaram district and ordered officials to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured get prompt medical services, the CMO Office stated.
It informed that the Chief Minister advised to send as many ambulances as possible from the nearby districts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli and make all kinds of arrangements to provide medical treatment in the nearby hospitals, as per CMO.
"The details regarding the incident should be reported to him from time to time," it added.
Vizianagaram District administration said that 40 persons have been injured so far while four are said to be in critical condition
"Till now 40 persons injured. 32 have been shifted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital. 1 in Vishaka NRI Hospital, 2 in Medicover Hospital. 4 are in critical condition. All the injured are from Andhra Pradesh," officials said.
Officials said that at least six people died when coaches derailed after Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.
"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 were injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Murder of Ex-Andhra minister: SC stays HC order granting bail to accused

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Mathura train accident: What caused train to derail, climb onto platform?

Andhra accident: PM condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Andhra accident likely due to human error, overshooting of signal: ECoR

India carried out big operation to bring citizens from conflicts zones: EAM

20-member team led by ADGP to probe Kalamassery blast case: Vijayan

AP train accident: PM Modi calls Ashwini Vaishnaw, takes stock of situation

Meanwhile, Waltair Division Railway manager Saurabh Prasad while giving an update on the train accident said, "In the middle line we had two passenger trains which were running...The rear train came and overshot the signal as a result of which we had around five coaches, three of the front train and two of the rear train which have derailed...There are people who are trapped in these coaches...Our first priority is to take care of passengers who are trapped inside. SDRF, NDF and our teams, all three are working right now...Right now 6-8 casualties are there...More than 30 people were injured...The rescue efforts are on..."(ANI)
The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services," the CMO stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Ashwini Vaishnaw Andhra Pradesh Train Accident Train Derailment Death toll

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon