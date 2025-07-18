One dead, three injured as school building's roof collapses in J'khand

One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of the roof of a government school building collapsed in Jharkhand's Ranchi, amid incessant rain, police said on Friday.

Three persons trapped under the debris at the school at Tangra Toli in Piska More area were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital, an officer said.

"A person was killed when a portion of the roof of a government school building collapsed. Our team is there for the rescue operation," Sukhdeo Nagar Police Station in-charge Manoj Kumar told PTI.

The deceased was an elderly person and was sleeping in the verandah of the school when the portion of the roof collapsed.

He was identified as Suraj Baitha, 65, a resident of Ratu, and worked as a caretaker there, the officer said. The police initially said one person was feared trapped, but later confirmed that three people were injured in the incident. The three injured have been identified as Manish Tirkey, Pritam Tirkey and Motu Oraon, all aged between 18 and 19 years, and admitted to a nearby hospital, another officer said. ALSO READ: Datanomics: Gujarat bridge collapse highlights infrastructure faultlines The school, said to be a primary one, was not operational, Kumar said. The police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited, he said.