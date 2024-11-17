Delhi battles hazardous air as Grap III, vehicle bans come into effect

Air pollution levels in Delhi continued to remain critical on Sunday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 417. The national capital is grappling with toxic smog and hazardous air. Several regions surrounding Delhi also reported dangerously high AQI levels. On Sunday, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 576, categorised as 'hazardous'. Meanwhile, AQI levels in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad were under 400 but classified as 'very poor'.

Higher AQI levels imply severe health risks for all age groups. Experts have recommended limiting outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, senior citizens, and individuals with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions. Residents have also been advised to use air purifiers or N-95 masks and avoid prolonged exposure to outdoor air during peak pollution hours.

Toxic foam was also observed in the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi.

Delhi government implements Grap Stage III

To address the rising air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on November 2, following a spike in pollution levels. On Friday, the government also banned BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers to curb the city's worsening air quality. As per the latest order, violators will face a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Authorities impose penalties in Delhi

Authorities in Delhi intensified anti-pollution measures, imposing penalties of Rs 5.85 crore on the first day of enforcement. On Friday, Delhi Traffic Police issued around 550 challans for violations related to the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, collecting fines of over Rs 1 crore on the first day of restrictions.

Additionally, the police cracked down on vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), issuing fines to 4,855 vehicles amounting to Rs 4.85 crore on Friday. (with inputs from PTI)