Home / India News / Delhi's first cloud seeding trial likely after Diwali, awaiting IMD nod

Delhi's first cloud seeding trial likely after Diwali, awaiting IMD nod

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that pilots have already completed trial flights over the area where the cloud seeding operation is planned

cloud seeding
The aircraft have been fully equipped for the process and the crew is trained and familiar with the region, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa added. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi's much-anticipated first trial of artificial rain through cloud seeding will be held after Diwali, once the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gives a green light, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Sirsa said that pilots have already completed trial flights over the area where the cloud seeding operation is planned.

The aircraft have been fully equipped for the process and the crew is trained and familiar with the region, he added.

"The entire setup is ready from permissions to pilot training. The aircraft are fitted with cloud seeding equipment, and pilots have flown over the target areas to prepare. Now, we are just waiting for the IMD's approval," he said.

The first trial is expected to take place the day after Diwali or shortly thereafter, depending on suitable weather conditions.

The Delhi government's cloud seeding project -- a major commitment by the BJP-led administration -- has been postponed multiple times due to various reasons.

Initially scheduled for July, it was delayed due to monsoon, changing weather patterns, disturbances and now lack of suitable cloud cover.

Though the operation was promised to take place before Diwali, Sirsa now confirm it will likely be conducted afterward. However, the exact date has not yet been fixed.

Delhi has been preparing for the artificial rain project in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to assess whether cloud seeding can help reduce pollution and smog during the peak winter season.

Last month, the Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur for five cloud seeding trials, which are expected to be conducted in northwest Delhi.

The project, approved by 23 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aims to explore whether artificial rain can be a viable solution to tackle rising pollution levels during the winter months.

Funds have already been transferred to IIT Kanpur, which will deploy its own aircraft for the operation.

According to the DGCA order, the activity will be carried out under visual flight rules, without remuneration, and only after obtaining clearances from state and local authorities.

The cloud seeding operations are authorised between October 1 and November 30 and will follow strict safety, security, and air traffic control guidelines.

Permission has been granted under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, allowing IIT Kanpur's Department of Aerospace Engineering to conduct the activity using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

The project is being conducted in coordination with experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the IMD.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Traders, RWAs welcome SC nod for green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court allows limited use of green crackers in NCR for Diwali

No household left behind: Modi's message to partymen ahead of Bihar polls

Delhi roads gridlocked ahead of Diwali, commuters face massive jams

300+ startups working on satellite manufacture, launch services: Isro chief

Topics :DelhiIMDCloud-Seedingclimateair pollution

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story