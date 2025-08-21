Home / India News / No Aadhaar card for first-time applicants 18 years or older: Assam CM Sarma

No Aadhaar card for first-time applicants 18 years or older: Assam CM Sarma

The Assam chief minister also said adult members of SC, ST, and tea tribes will get Aadhaar cards for one year only

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also noted that members of tea tribes, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribes categories who are over 18 will get Aadhaar cards with a validity of one year.(Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
First-time applicants who are over 18 years of age will no longer will able to get an Aadhaar card in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.  However, a one-month window will be given to people above 18 years who haven't got an Aadhaar card yet to apply for one, Sarma said after a Cabinet meeting. 
"The decision to restrict Aadhaar card issuance is seen as part of the efforts to ensure the authenticity of citizens' identities. This move highlights the government's focus on addressing concerns about potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh in the last one year," he was quoted as saying by PTI.  
The Assam CM also noted that members of tea tribes, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribes categories who are over 18 will continue to get Aadhaar cards for the next year. Aadhaar cards for adults are issued for a lifetime.   
Sarma has been highlighting illegal immigration from Bangladesh into the state for a while now, and has claimed that Assam is facing serious demographic change because of it.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

