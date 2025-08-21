No Aadhaar card for first-time applicants 18 years or older: Assam CM Sarma

"The decision to restrict Aadhaar card issuance is seen as part of the efforts to ensure the authenticity of citizens' identities. This move highlights the government's focus on addressing concerns about potential illegal immigration from Bangladesh in the last one year," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

First-time applicants who are over 18 years of age will no longer will able to get an Aadhaar card in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.However, a one-month window will be given to people above 18 years who haven't got an Aadhaar card yet to apply for one, Sarma said after a Cabinet meeting.