India to launch first uncrewed Gaganyaan spacecraft in December: Isro chief

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chief V Narayanan on Thursday said that Gaganyaan-G1 will be launched in December this year for the first uncrewed mission.

Narayanan was addressing a joint press conference with Union minister Jitendra Singh and Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla and Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. "Last four months, a lot of accomplishments have been made in this area and the first uncrewed mission G1 is going to be lifted off this year-end, maybe close to December. And in that, the Vyommitra, a half-humanoid is going to fly," Narayanan said.

Our own human flight soon: Shukla

Adding to it, Shukla, who recently returned from the successful Axiom-4 Mission, said the experience from the International Space Station (ISS) would be very useful for India's own Gaganyaan mission.

"All the information I have collected in the past year will be extremely useful to us for our own missions, Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Very soon, we shall send someone from our capsule, from our rocket and our soil," Shukla said. Talking about his mission, Shukla expressed gratitude to the government, Isro and all who contributed to the mission, saying it felt like a "mission for the entire nation". "India looks saare jahaan se achcha (better than the entire world) even today", he added, referring to the words first used by Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma after his space mission in 1984.