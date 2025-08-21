Home / India News / India to launch first uncrewed Gaganyaan spacecraft in December: Isro chief

India to launch first uncrewed Gaganyaan spacecraft in December: Isro chief

Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from the successful Axiom-4 Mission, said the experience from the International Space Station (ISS) would be very useful for the Gaganyaan mission

Gaganyaan
Isro's Gaganyaan programme is India’s crewed space mission aiming to send humans into low Earth orbit.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chief V Narayanan on Thursday said that Gaganyaan-G1 will be launched in December this year for the first uncrewed mission.
 
Narayanan was addressing a joint press conference with Union minister Jitendra Singh and Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla and Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. "Last four months, a lot of accomplishments have been made in this area and the first uncrewed mission G1 is going to be lifted off this year-end, maybe close to December. And in that, the Vyommitra, a half-humanoid is going to fly," Narayanan said.
 

Our own human flight soon: Shukla

 
Adding to it, Shukla, who recently returned from the successful Axiom-4 Mission, said the experience from the International Space Station (ISS) would be very useful for India's own Gaganyaan mission.
 
"All the information I have collected in the past year will be extremely useful to us for our own missions, Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Very soon, we shall send someone from our capsule, from our rocket and our soil," Shukla said.
 
Talking about his mission, Shukla expressed gratitude to the government, Isro and all who contributed to the mission, saying it felt like a "mission for the entire nation".
 
"India looks saare jahaan se achcha (better than the entire world) even today", he added, referring to the words first used by Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma after his space mission in 1984.
 
Nair, who is also a part of India's Gaganyaan crew, said, "A few months from now, we are going to have Diwali. That is the time when Ram ji entered Ayodhya. Over here right now, if I can call myself Lakshman... even though I am older than 'Shuks' (Shukla), I would love to be Lakshman to this Ram any day."
 
"But let's remember Ram and Lakshman got a lot of help from the entire 'vanar sena', that is our fantastic Isro team... otherwise it would not have been possible," he added.
 
Isro's Gaganyaan programme is India’s crewed space mission aiming to send humans into low Earth orbit. It aims to demonstrate the country’s capability to safely launch, sustain, and return astronauts to Earth. The programme includes training astronauts, developing life-support systems, and testing crewed spacecraft. Its success will mark a significant leap in India’s space exploration, positioning the country among a select group capable of launching crewed missions

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill to ban real money gaming nationwide

FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi's driver after Bihar cop hit during march

MLA Rahul Mamkootathil quits as IYC Kerala president amid misconduct probe

Court to hear Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple dispute on Aug 28

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin vows DMK govt will stand firmly with minorities

Topics :ISROGaganyaan missionspace raceBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story