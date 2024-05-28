Home / India News / At 49.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi sees record-breaking maximum temperature

At 49.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi sees record-breaking maximum temperature

Mungeshpur, Najafgarh and Narela, have recorded temperatures of 49.9 degrees Celsius, 49.8 degrees Celsius, and 49.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, facing severe heatwave conditions

Heat wave, Summers, Delhi summer
Delhi summer (Photo: Bloomberg)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:26 PM IST
Delhi on Tuesday recorded its all-time high maximum temperature as the mercury touched 49.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some areas, some areas, such as Mungeshpur and Narela, registered temperatures of 49.9 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius above normal. Najafgarh also recorded 49.8 degrees Celsius. 
Delhi’s primary observatory in Safdarjung noted the overall temperature at 48.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. The highest temperature ever recorded in Delhi over the past 100 years is 49.2 degrees Celsius, clocked on May 15–16, 2022.

The record temperature is seen even as a 'red' alert warning has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. This alert indicates a very high likelihood of heat illness and heat stroke for all age groups.

Explaining the reason behind the scorching heat, Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said, "In open areas with vacant land, there is increased radiation. Direct sunlight and lack of shade make these regions exceptionally hot."

He added, "When wind blows from the west, it affects these areas first. As they are on the outskirts, temperatures rise rapidly."

Some respite from the heatwave conditions is expected on Friday and Saturday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm and light rain in the IMD forecast for these days.

(WIth inputs from PTI)

Topics :DelhiIMDHeatwave in IndiaSummerheatBS Web Reports

First Published: May 28 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

